BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

