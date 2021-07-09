BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Trading Up 0.1%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 199,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.99% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

