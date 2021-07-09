BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,906 Shares of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Standard AVB Financial were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 141,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000.

STND opened at $33.00 on Friday. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

About Standard AVB Financial

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

