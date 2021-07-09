BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 332,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000.

Separately, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

SNSE stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $256.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Peyer bought 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,408.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.