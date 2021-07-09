BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 158,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

MEOH stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

