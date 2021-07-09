BlackRock Inc. Purchases 13,274 Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Spruce Biosciences were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,868,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,132,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 22.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $247.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,749,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 489,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,293. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

