BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.18% of Centogene worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Centogene by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centogene by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Centogene by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Centogene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $229.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.