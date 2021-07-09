BlackRock Inc. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.42% of Landmark Bancorp worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 112.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $26.97 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

