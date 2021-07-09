BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.80% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh acquired 2,466,666 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 5,925,925 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.50. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

