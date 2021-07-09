BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.99

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.98, with a volume of 20067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $205,620.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,662. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $18,872,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,648,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

