Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Down 3.3%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) fell 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $351.42 and last traded at $357.00. 83,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,013,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

