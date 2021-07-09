Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $11.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.30.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.29. 28,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,742. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

