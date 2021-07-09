Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $100.20

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.20, but opened at $104.50. Bilibili shares last traded at $102.90, with a volume of 21,872 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

