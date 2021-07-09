BigCommerce Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 52,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 887% compared to the average daily volume of 5,344 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIGC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.02. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,606.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,311,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,905 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,969. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $25,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.