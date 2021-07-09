BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up to $66.71

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.71, but opened at $70.00. BigCommerce shares last traded at $69.64, with a volume of 170,445 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIGC. Truist Securities lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.02.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,311,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $733,057.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,905 shares of company stock worth $27,637,969. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 46,362 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

