Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $55,152.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,909 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,092. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 139,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,832. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

