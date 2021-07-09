BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

NYSE BBL traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.95. 145,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,262. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BHP Group by 375.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 470,991 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $3,534,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

