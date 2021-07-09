BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 3.5%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,904,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in BEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,900,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BEST by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter valued at $3,774,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of BEST by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 850,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BEST by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 623,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

