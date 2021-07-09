Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.96. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $93.83.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.