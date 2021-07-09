Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
Shares of MTR stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 31.35 and a current ratio of 31.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.15. Metal Tiger has a 52 week low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82.
Metal Tiger Company Profile
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.