Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Shares of MTR stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 31.35 and a current ratio of 31.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.15. Metal Tiger has a 52 week low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82.

Metal Tiger Company Profile

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

