Berenberg Bank Cuts Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target to C$1.70

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$2.30 to C$1.70 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins downgraded Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.17.

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $229.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth $11,137,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

