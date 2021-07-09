Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 95.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 240.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 276,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 195,029 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 313.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,119 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.29. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.