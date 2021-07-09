Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,439,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,104,000.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.