Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

IEX opened at $220.68 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $155.16 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

