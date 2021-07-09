Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $147,000 Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after buying an additional 2,642,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $20,553,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $12,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after buying an additional 795,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

