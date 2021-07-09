Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Primoris Services stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

