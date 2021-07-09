Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $58,987,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 217,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $116.24 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.29.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

