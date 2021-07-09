Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.91. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.74 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,999. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

