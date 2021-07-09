Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of FCEL opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

