Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 479 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMHI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,503.5% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 61,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

