Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

BHE opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth $433,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

