Belt (BELT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00121302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00164207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,314.72 or 0.99820548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00951837 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

