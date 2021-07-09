BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.73

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 6004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 71,568 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

