Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 566 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.16. The company had a trading volume of 59,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $182.62 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

