Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 123,399 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,399 shares during the period. DURECT comprises 2.5% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 0.93% of DURECT worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 60,612 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in DURECT by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DURECT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.84 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

