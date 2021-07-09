Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 47.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Altimmune comprises about 0.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

