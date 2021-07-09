Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,685.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

CCJ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. 192,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,041. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -301.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

