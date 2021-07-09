Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 8,500 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQX. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 54,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

