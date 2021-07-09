BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 10,180 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total transaction of $3,313,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08.

On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $1,197,930.92.

On Monday, May 3rd, Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00.

BGNE stock opened at $320.11 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in BeiGene by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after acquiring an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BeiGene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in BeiGene by 15.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BeiGene by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

