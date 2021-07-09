Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDRFY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

