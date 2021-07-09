Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives $118.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

BAMXF has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

BAMXF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.15. 1,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $116.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

