Bausch Health Companies’ (BHC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BHC stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

