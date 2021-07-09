Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Baudax Bio stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.83. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.27.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Baudax Bio by 158.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

