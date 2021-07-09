Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 26 at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BSE stock traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 15.99 ($0.21). 10,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,777. Base Resources has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £188.36 million and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.55.
Base Resources Company Profile
