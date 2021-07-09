Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 26 at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BSE stock traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 15.99 ($0.21). 10,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,777. Base Resources has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £188.36 million and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.55.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.