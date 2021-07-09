Base Protocol (BASE) Price Tops $1.41

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $555,170.53 and approximately $23,991.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00909752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005208 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 560,290 coins and its circulating supply is 392,430 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

