Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 228,544 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

