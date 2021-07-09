Barclays PLC Sells 28,373 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,373 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $5,389,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth $6,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 709,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 390,831 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $3,366,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,376. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

