Barclays PLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 516,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,322,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $11,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

