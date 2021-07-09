Barclays PLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AppFolio by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,808 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 59.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 21.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $133.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.10.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

