Barclays PLC Buys 2,635 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.42. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.